One of Quebec’s most wanted criminals arrested in U.S. while attempting to flee to India

Montreal police say one of Quebec’s 10 most wanted criminals was nabbed in the U.S. this week after more than 17 years on the lam.

Police say Parthasarthie Kapoor was arrested at the airport in Newark, N.J., as he attempted to fly to India on Monday.

Kapoor is accused of sexually assaulting five boys between the ages of 7 and 14 at his Montreal home between 1998 and 2003.

A permanent resident in Canada, he fled for the U.S. in 2003 upon hearing he was the subject of a criminal probe, triggering both Canada-wide and international arrest warrants.

According to details on a Quebec provincial police most-wanted page, he was alerted to the investigation by a relative of one of his alleged victims.

The 47-year-old Kapoor appeared in court in New Jersey and is currently in custody pending extradition.

