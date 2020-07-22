One of two red panda cubs at Toronto Zoo dies a week after birth

Open this photo in gallery In this Wednesday, May 29, 2019 photo, a female red panda named Wasabi sits in her enclosure at John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids, Mich. Wasabi, who is new to the zoo, joins Wyatt, a male red panda. Cory Morse/The Associated Press

One of two female red panda cubs born at the Toronto Zoo last week has died.

The zoo says the cub died sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, after being in and out of an incubator since Sunday.

The zoo says it will continue to closely monitor and supplement feed for the other cub, who remains with her mom and appears healthy and strong.

The zoo says it suspects Ila, the mother, was not producing enough milk to feed both cubs, so staff began supplemental feedings.

It says it will continue feeding the remaining cub while still keeping her with Ila to allow them to continue bonding.

The two cubs are the first red pandas born at the Toronto Zoo since 1996.

