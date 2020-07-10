One person dead after double-shooting in Burlington, Ont., police say

One person is dead and another is in hospital following a shooting in Burlington, Ont.

Halton regional police say they responded to reports of gunshots Friday afternoon at an address on Plains Road East.

They say two people were found with gunshot wounds.

Story continues below advertisement

One victim was transported to hospital for treatment and the other died of their injuries.

Police say the suspect took off in a grey sedan and they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

There say there’s no immediate danger to public safety, but are asking people to avoid the area.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.