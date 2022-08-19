Police in Oakville, Ont., say one person is dead and another was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a late-night shooting.

Halton Regional Police Service says officers were called to the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road around 1:00 a.m. Friday for reports of suspected gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say the suspect, or suspects, fled in a vehicle shortly after the shooting.

They say early information indicates the shooter targeted the victims.

