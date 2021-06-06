One person dead in Edmonton after police respond to weapons complaint

Police in Edmonton say one person is dead after an officer fired their weapon during an alleged confrontation in the city on Saturday night.

Police say two officers were sent to a weapons complaint outside a home on the city’s north side shortly after 11 p.m.

They allege that when the officers arrived, a confrontation occurred between a male and police, and one of the officers shot their gun.

EMS attended the scene and declared the male deceased.

Police say none of their officers were injured.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has now taken over the investigation, so police say they aren’t commenting further on it.

