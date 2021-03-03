One person dead in shooting with police at Calgary hotel, watchdog investigating

Calgary police say a person has died in a shooting with officers.

A news release says police received a complaint Wednesday afternoon about a person with a gun at the Nuvo Hotel in the Beltline area.

The agency says there was a confrontation with that person and there was a shooting.

No officers were injured, and no other details about the shooting were provided.

Roads in the area were to be closed for some time.

The province’s police watchdog, the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team, is investigating.

