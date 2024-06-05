Skip to main content
One person dead, one arrested after officers involved in shooting south of Winnipeg
Winnipeg
The Canadian Press

RCMP say officers have been involved in a shooting south of Winnipeg, where a man has been killed and a woman is in custody.

They say another man fled from the scene in the town of Niverville in a stolen vehicle.

There is an ongoing police presence in the area.

The local school division says, out of an abundance of caution, students in Niverville schools are to spend recess and lunch indoors.

Mounties say they are still determining the details of what happened.

Winnipeg police are also involved in the investigation.

