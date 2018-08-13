One person missing, believed trapped in vehicle after B.C. mudslide: RCMP

RCMP in British Columbia say one person is missing following a mudslide near the village of Cache Creek in the province’s Interior.
Sgt. Janelle Shoihet says the person is believed to have been trapped in a vehicle caught in the mudslide on Saturday.
The slide happened near the intersection of Highway 99 and Highway 97, about 100 kilometres west of Kamloops.
The highway remains closed today in both directions near the intersection because of the slide.
Heavy rains fell in the region on the weekend and caused a series of slides along the stretch of road.
Emergency Management B.C. says six people were evacuated safely from a home near Ashcroft because of a landslide in the area.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.
If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.