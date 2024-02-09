One person was hurt and dozens were displaced Friday after what may have been an explosion at a seniors residence in Cape Breton.

Christina Lamey, a spokesperson for the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, says emergency responders were called to the Silver Birch Manor in Sydney, N.S., on Friday afternoon.

She says one person was seriously hurt.

Lamey says about 60 people live in the building and “alternate arrangements” have been made for the displaced residents.

The extent of the damage was not immediately clear, but she says it appears a window was blown out.

She says it also remains unclear as to whether the incident was related in any way to the recent snowstorm that battered the area.