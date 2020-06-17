One RCMP officer charged with dangerous driving after 2018 Kamloops crash

An RCMP officer has been charged with dangerous driving related to a car chase in December 2018 in Kamloops, B.C.

In its initial report, the province’s police watchdog says the crash occurred between a stolen truck and an unmarked police car following several attempts to stop the stolen vehicle on Dec. 8, 2018.

The Independent Investigations Office originally recommended charges for three officers in November 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

Neither the prosecution service or the police watchdog said what injuries the driver of the truck suffered.

The prosecution service says Constable Christopher Squire is scheduled to appear in Kamloops provincial court on July 30.

It says it will explain why charges were not approved against the other officers following the conclusion of Squire’s legal proceedings.