One woman dead and a body recovered following Niagara River incident: police

A 29-year-old woman has died and a body has been recovered after an incident in the Niagara River that local police say has also left one child in hospital.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a report of three people in the water in distress near the area of Jarvis Street and the Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie, Ont., around 6:30 p.m. Friday,

They said a bystander was able to rescue a 29-year-old woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said on Saturday afternoon that the woman died in hospital.

They said a child who was also rescued was taken to a local hospital, and remains in stable condition.

Police also said the Niagara Regional Police Marine unit located a body in the Niagara River at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.