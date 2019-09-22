 Skip to main content

Canada One woman dead and a body recovered following Niagara River incident: police

FORT ERIE, Ont.
The Canadian Press
A 29-year-old woman has died and a body has been recovered after an incident in the Niagara River that local police say has also left one child in hospital.

Niagara Regional Police say they responded to a report of three people in the water in distress near the area of Jarvis Street and the Niagara Boulevard in Fort Erie, Ont., around 6:30 p.m. Friday,

They said a bystander was able to rescue a 29-year-old woman who was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Police said on Saturday afternoon that the woman died in hospital.

They said a child who was also rescued was taken to a local hospital, and remains in stable condition.

Police also said the Niagara Regional Police Marine unit located a body in the Niagara River at approximately 1:30 p.m.

