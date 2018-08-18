 Skip to main content

One dead, one injured after Toronto stabbing

The Canadian Press

Toronto police say one woman is dead and another is in stable condition after a stabbing on the city’s northwest side.

Police say a male suspect is in custody following the incident Saturday evening near the corner of Kipling Avenue and Dixon Road.

In a series of tweets, police say the second victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

The force’s homicide unit has been notified.

