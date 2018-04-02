One woman dead, six injured after five-car collision north of Toronto

A woman who was a passenger in a Lamborghini is dead and six others were injured after a five-car collision north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say the Lamborghini, a Mercedes, a Dodge Caravan and two Toyota Corollas were all involved in a collision in Richmond Hill, Ont., at about 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the woman who died was 32 years old and was from Newmarket, Ont. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lamborghini’s driver, a 39-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was hospitalized with injuries that investigators say were serious but not life-threatening.

Police say the 44-year-old male driver and 36-year-old female passenger of one of the Toyotas were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, but their conditions have improved and they are now stable. The drivers of the three other cars all suffered minor injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing and police say they would like to speak with any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage of the crash.

“We are specifically looking for any of the driving behaviour happening prior to the collision,” police spokeswoman Const. Laura Nicolle said.