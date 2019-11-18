 Skip to main content

One woman dead, two people recovering after carbon monoxide leak at Yukon cabin

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
One woman has died and two people required medical treatment after being overcome by carbon monoxide at a cabin in Yukon.

Chief Coroner Heather Jones says toxicology tests confirm 75-year-old Margaret Carpenter succumbed to the deadly gas on Oct. 26, while visiting a couple near Mayo, about 400 kilometres north of Whitehorse.

Jones says Carpenter and her partner decided to stay the night in the cabin because the two people living there were feeling unwell.

When the partner woke up the next morning he found Carpenter unresponsive and the two residents in medical distress.

An investigation determined two wood stoves had no fresh air return in the well-insulated cabin, while another stove, a generator and a 12-volt battery charger also lacked ventilation.

No smoke or carbon monoxide detectors had been installed.

Related topics

