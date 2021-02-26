 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Online booking tools for COVID-19 vaccine ‘at different levels of readiness’

Justin Ling
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Seniors sit in a waiting room after receiving their COVID-19 vaccine in a clinic as Quebec begins vaccinations for seniors over 85 years old in Laval, Que. on Feb. 25, 2021.

CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/Reuters

Fewer than half of the provinces and territories have online booking systems up and running so members of the public can make their appointments for the largest vaccination campaign in Canadian history. Some of those that have launched their systems have faced crashes and bugs.

Quebec, the Northwest Territories, Prince Edward Island, Yukon and Alberta have their systems in operation. Nova Scotia, Ontario, and British Columbia say theirs will launch in March, and Saskatchewan is aiming for April. Details remain scant in Manitoba and New Brunswick, and Newfoundland and Labrador expects to unveil its plans on Friday.

At the federal government’s vaccine briefing Thursday, Major-General Dany Fortin said the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is “pretty solid now” and that the provinces will need to prepare for the more than one million doses a week the manufacturers are to send as of April.

Story continues below advertisement

Maj-Gen. Fortin said “provinces are at different levels of readiness in their plans.” He said the best way Ottawa can help the provinces and territories is by giving them predictability in the vaccine supply and as much lead time as possible for shipments.

Quebec’s Clic Santé is already widely used to make appointments for blood tests, but it crashed Thursday morning when it opened to book COVID-19 vaccination spots for all Quebeckers over the age of 85. (Since it came back online, Quebeckers have reported that it has been working seamlessly.)

Alberta’s newly created appointment-booking tool went live on the provincial government website earlier this week, but many users reported getting an error message that told them to try again later. Tech-savvy Albertans shared lines of Javascript code on social media that users could copy and paste into their browser to get around that problem.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro said Wednesday that he was disappointed about the problems. “We did have the expectation this rollout would be smooth.”

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday that the province is working to iron out any problems with its system, which is designed to integrate with the rest of its IT infrastructure, and will do a test run in some areas on March 1.

Some jurisdictions have gone for simplicity. Nunavut is eschewing the internet in favour of a phone hotline. Yukon is using SimplyBook, a scheduling app favoured by yoga studios and other small businesses.

Tinglong Dai, associate professor of operations management and business analytics at the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, said having people log on and book a time for their shot is backwards.

Story continues below advertisement

“You shouldn’t open the flood gates,” he said. Systems crash because they offer a scarce resource to a large number of people, he said.

”Let’s say you have 100 doses, and 10,000 people who want it,” he said. As people try to reserve one of a limited number of spots, they will keep refreshing the page until they get one, until no doses are left, or the page crashes. “There has to be a better management of supply and demand.”

A first-come-first-served vaccine appointment system, like snagging concert tickets or day-trading, benefits those who have high-speed internet and the most up-to-date technology, Prof. Dai said.

Jurisdictions such as Britain and Israel have had success by building a list of every person who wants a vaccine, and contacting those who are eligible when their time comes, he said. Prof. Dai added that this reduces the burden on the IT infrastructure and makes for a more equitable delivery.

Instead of waiting for Ontario’s system to be ready, the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph health authority has begun doing exactly that: registering those eligible so they can contact them to make their appointment when the supply is available.

Even those portals that are live aren’t necessarily easy to find, considering that many Canadians will use search engines to look for information on how to book an appointment. Quebec’s page on the COVID-19 vaccine, for example, doesn’t link to the Clic Santé website – and it is difficult to find without knowing the exact name. Yukon’s appointment booking platform, by contrast, is easy to find and to use.

Story continues below advertisement

Public-health officials say accessibility, especially for underserved populations, is crucial. Yet not all of the vaccination pages are bilingual so far: The Yukon and Quebec portals are in English and French, while French is available on the Northwest Territories’ system through a Google Translate button. PEI’s system is in English only.

Nunavut may not have an online portal, but the territory provides complete information in four languages: English, French, Inuinnaqtun and Inuktitut. The territorial government has said it hopes to have three-quarters of residents vaccinated by the end of March.

With a report from Marieke Walsh.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies