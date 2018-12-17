Only one brewery still offering buck-a-beer option for Ontarians

Four months after Doug Ford delivered on his campaign promise to bring back “buck a beer,” the only brewery still offering the option appears to be one in the Ontario premier’s west Toronto neighbourhood.
When Ford announced incentives for companies selling beer at $1 for a bottle or can last August, two breweries took him up on the offer – Cool Brewery in Toronto and Barley Days Brewery in Picton, Ont.
Loblaws also offered its President’s Choice beer for a dollar a bottle for a limited time.
But now the Liquor Control Board of Ontario says the Barley Days Brewery beer that had been available for a dollar – plus the 10 cent deposit – has raised its price to $1.65.
The Crown corporation in charge of alcohol sales in the province says that as of Monday, Cool Lager was the only “buck a beer” still available on its website.
The government offered businesses that agreed to sell “buck a beer” for a dollar prime spots in LCBO stores and advertising in the store magazine’s inserts.
