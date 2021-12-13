Ontario’s online COVID-19 vaccine booking system is dealing with a technical issue amid high demand as adults aged 50 and older became eligible for booster shots.

A spokeswoman for Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province is working to resolve the “intermittent technical issue.”

Alexandra Hilkene says people should be patient, keep trying to book and try calling the province’s phone booking line.

While Hilkene says thousands of people were able to book appointments, many people complained of issues with the system on social media Monday morning.

Some users said they waited online to enter the portal but gave up after dealing with crashes and error messages.

The province has said it’s expanding booster dose eligibility to fight against the Omicron variant and plans to offer the third shots to all adults in the new year.

