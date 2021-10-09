 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Ontarians remain confident in COVID-19 vaccines, science advisers say

The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination clinic held inside Scotiabank Arena in Toronto in June.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

A science advisory group says overall confidence in COVID-19 vaccines among Ontarians has remained relatively stable.

In a brief released late Friday, the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table says confidence in COVID-19 vaccines has remained within the range of 72 per cent to 76 per cent.

The group says survey data from 28,660 Ontarians revealed that people with lower confidence in COVID-19 vaccines tend to have a lower household income, are more likely to be unable to work from home and self-identify as racialized.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccine hesitancy is associated with a complex set of factors including health inequities, systemic barriers to accessing health-care and mistrust in government and health-care institutions.

The science group says vaccine hesitancy is highest among the same groups who have experienced a disproportionate burden of COVID-19 outcomes.

It is calling for more community-tailored engagement, outreach and interventions to address the drivers of vaccine hesitancy and increase vaccine uptake in certain groups.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies