John Tory reacts on stage after winning and being elected for a third term as the mayor of Toronto.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

On Monday, voters in all 444 of Ontario’s municipalities headed to the polls to elect new municipal governments and school boards for the next four years.

The results are in: John Tory clinched a third term as mayor of Toronto, Mark Sutcliffe was elected as Ottawa’s next mayor, Patrick Brown was re-elected as mayor of Brampton, and two former Ontario provincial party leaders – Andrea Horwath and Steven Del Duca – won their respective mayoral races in Hamilton and Vaughan.

Here’s a look at some highlights from the key mayoral races across the province.

John Tory re-elected in Toronto

Re-elected to a third term as Toronto mayor, John Tory plans to make housing a top priority but will also focus on mental health and addiction issues, and the failure of basic city services.

The 68-year-old will be the first Toronto leader able to exercise strong-mayor powers that allow a veto over council in some cases. This may prove important given that the makeup of city council shifted in this election, costing him a few reliable supporters.

“We’ve come so far over the past eight years, but we have unfinished business that I’m absolutely determined to see through,” Mr. Tory told his victory party Monday night.

His mayoralty continues amid major financial troubles in the city. Toronto is facing an estimated $850-million shortfall in its operating budget for the coming year. The capital backlog in repairs for roads, public transit and parks alone is projected to grow to about $13-billion over the next decade.

Mr. Tory had more than 60 per cent of the vote, while his closest competitor, Gil Penalosa, had about 18 per cent.

Surprise landslide in Ottawa for Mark Sutcliffe

Mark Sutcliffe gives the thumbs up to supporters as he arrives for his victory party after being elected mayor of Ottawa.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ottawa’s municipal election was expected to be close in the race to replace Jim Watson, whose final year in office was overshadowed by the convoy that descended on the city earlier this year and complaints that the city and its police force were slow to act.

In the end, the result wasn’t even close, with entrepreneur and former journalist Mark Sutcliffe winning handily after a campaign that focused on fiscal restraint and criticizing bike lanes.

Mr. Sutcliffe had 51 per cent of the vote in early returns, easily defeating two-term councillor Catherine McKenney, who had won endorsements from a long list of progressives. Mx. McKenney had 38 per cent.

Brampton re-elects Patrick Brown

Patrick Brown at a rally in Brampton, Ont., on Sunday, March 13, 2022.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Patrick Brown’s first term as Mayor of Brampton was a turbulent four years plagued by controversies, including allegations of misappropriating funds and an audit that found an “unfair advantage” was given to select companies during a study to bring a university to Brampton.

On top of that, he ran in the federal Conservative leadership race but was disqualified over allegations that a corporation was paying someone from his campaign.

Mr. Brown had about 60 per cent of the vote, compared with around 25 per cent for Nikki Kaur. Ms. Kaur is a city planning director who gained the support of former mayor Linda Jeffrey and former councillors. She was also supported by conservative strategist Nick Kouvalis, who has served as an adviser to Premier Doug Ford.

Two former provincial leaders win

Former Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath becomes the first female mayor of Hamilton, Ont.Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

The two main competitors to Premier Doug Ford in the last provincial election — Andrea Horwath, who led the NDP and Steven Del Duca, who led the Liberals — both narrowly won their respective mayoral races.

Ms. Horwath won in Hamilton, where she becomes the city’s first female mayor.

Results in Hamilton were delayed after problems at 12 polling stations prompted elections officials to extend their hours.

Mr. Del Duca defeated councillor Sandra Yeung Racco. Mr. Del Duca is a former Liberal cabinet minister, but was only party leader for two years.

Ms. Horwath and Mr. Del Duca resigned their positions as leaders immediately following their provincial election losses in June.

Other interesting races

Ken Boshcoff won Thunder Bay’s mayoral election, returning after previously serving as mayor from 1997 to 2003. He was a Liberal MP from 2004 to 2008 and ran a failed bid for the mayor’s office in 2014.

Mr. Boshcoff will inherit a police force that has faced a long list of allegations, from corruption to poor treatment of Indigenous people, that have driven calls for reform.

Mayor Bonnie Crombie won another victory in Mississauga; city councillor Josh Morgan won the mayoral race in London.

Port Colborne’s incumbent mayor, Bill Steele, won against his lone challenger — who also happens to be his brother, Charles Steele. Charles had said in interviews that he and his brother haven’t spoken in decades, and that he put his name on the ballot so his brother didn’t run unopposed.

Mayor Gord Krantz narrowly secured a 14th term in Milton, where he is believed to be the country’s longest-serving mayor.

Ontario’s voter turnout

Voters line up outside a voting station to cast their ballot in Toronto's municipal election.Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Not every municipality has released voter turnout figures — and even in the ones that have, the numbers are preliminary and could change -- but Monday night’s elections appear to be the latest to suffer from poor participation.

In Toronto, the city did not release its own voter turnout calculation, but about 550,000 votes had been counted by midnight with all but a small handful of polls reporting. There were more than 1.89-million eligible voters.

Turnout appears on track to fall well below the 769,000 ballots cast in 2018, when that amounted to 41 per cent.

Ottawa was reporting a voter turnout of 44 per cent turnout, while in Brampton, the voter turnout was 24 per cent. Turnout was listed as 35 per cent in Hamilton; 20 per cent in Kitchener; 18 per cent in Oshawa; 30 per cent in Barrie; 28 per cent in Guelph; and 27 per cent in Vaughan.

The same trend has been happening at all levels of government across the country, but it’s typically worse in local elections. For example, B.C. held local elections earlier this month and turnout in Vancouver was about 36 per cent, while it was 32 per cent in Surrey and 37 per cent in Victoria.

With reports from The Canadian Press.