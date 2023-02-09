Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with federal ministers and Canada's premiers, take part in a meeting with Provincial and Territorial premiers to discuss healthcare in Ottawa on Feb. 7.BLAIR GABLE/Reuters

The premiers of Ontario and Alberta are signalling they will soon accept a new health care agreement from the federal government as provinces look to negotiate individual deals with Ottawa.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, along with his Health Minister Sylvia Jones, was the first leader on Thursday to meet with federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Intergovernmental Minister Dominic LeBlanc to discuss the agreement. He said a deal between his province and Ottawa is “very, very close.”

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters later in the day that her province “won’t leave any money on the table” and that she has already spoken with her Health Minister about how to use the added funding once an agreement is finalized.

Ottawa has offered premiers $46.2-billion in new health care funding over 10 years, made up mostly of a modest increase to the Canada Health Transfer and $25-billion for bilateral agreements with provinces and territories.

The plan also features $2-billion in immediate funding to stabilize pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, $1.7-billion to raise the wages of personal support workers, and a repackaging of past Liberal election promises on mental health and long-term care.

The premiers are set to discuss the proposal again at a virtual meeting on Monday.

“We’re going to get this deal done,” Mr. Ford, Leader of the Progressive Conservative Party, said prior to the meeting at Queen’s Park. “I have to make sure I get approval from all premiers.”

Mr. Ford said he would also like to see more money go toward home care and long-term care.

Ms. Smith, head of Alberta’s United Conservative Party, told reporters that while the premiers were disappointed with Ottawa’s offer, she doesn’t expect another from the Prime Minister any time soon.

“It looked to me like that was his first and only offer,” she said. “I know there’s a great amount of disappointment.”

Still, she said the immediate funding – of which Alberta’s share will be roughly $518-million – will be helpful to accelerate health reforms, such as decreasing waiting times for emergency rooms and ambulances, reducing surgery backlogs, and recruiting more front-line workers, especially in primary care.

Asked when Canadians can expect an agreement, she said, “I imagine it will take days or weeks, not much longer than that.”

Ms. Smith said she is pleased with the Canada Health Transfer increase.

“That’s particularly important to Alberta because it’s divvied up on a per-capita basis and it has no strings attached,” the Premier said. “The Prime Minister signalled that the $2-billion top-up as distributed across the country could actually come quite quickly and then the bilateral agreements will just take a little bit longer to be able to negotiate.”

In Ontario, Mr. Ford said his province is still looking for more stability beyond the 10-year proposal from Ottawa.

“Where do we go beyond 10 years, 11, 12 and 13? Again, we can’t move until we get an approval from all the premiers. We have a great group of premiers,” he said.

After the hour-long discussion in his office, Mr. Ford said it was a “very productive meeting.”

“There’s still a little bit of work to do. And again, I always stress this, we have to consult with all the premiers right across the country. But it was a very positive, positive meeting.”

Mr. LeBlanc said Ottawa is committed to working alongside the provinces to improve health care across the country. He said the goal of the meeting was to “continue the collaborative, positive process we’ve developed with the government of Ontario. Premier Ford has been very constructive and helpful on this issue and so many others.”

Mr. Duclos called the meeting an initial conversation. “We serve the same people for the same purposes and the same dollars,” he said.

Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai said on Thursday he is pleased with the Canada Health Transfer top-up but more work needs to be done on the bilateral agreement. Mr. Pillai, of the Yukon Liberal Party, said the territory is facing a range of challenges, such as the drug poisoning crisis and a population surge straining health care resources, in addition to having to transport some residents to Alberta and British Columbia for some treatments.

Mr. Pillai said it was his impression that premiers knew they could have more constructive or courageous conversations around the bilateral agreements.

“I think there is going to be some back and forth between our government and Canada when it comes to fine-tuning the details in some of the commitments we would make in ensuring the goals of the bilateral are met,” he said.