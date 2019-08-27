 Skip to main content

Canada Ontario and Ottawa may revive French-language university

Ontario and Ottawa may revive French-language university

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario Francophone Affairs Minister Caroline Mulroney speaks to reporters following an early morning PC Caucus meeting at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Nov. 29, 2018.

Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario is reconsidering plans for a proposed French-language university it cancelled late last year.

A spokesman for the Francophone Affairs Minister says the province and the federal government are currently discussing a potential funding agreement to build the school.

That comes after Ontario said in January that it would not reverse the cancellation despite a federal commitment to extend funding for a team working on the project.

Spokesman Matthew Conway says talks are underway on a cost-sharing arrangement, with the province asking for a $63 million contribution from the federal government.

Plans for the school were announced by the previous Liberal government in 2017, but the Progressive Conservatives scrapped the project in November as part of their effort to balance the books.

The school would be the first French-only university in the province, which is home to 600,000 francophones, and was set to be located in southwestern Ontario.

