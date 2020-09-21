 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Ontario and Quebec report surge in COVID-19 infections

MONTREAL
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility, in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2020.

CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be gaining steam across Eastern Canada as Ontario and Quebec report a surge in infections.

Health authorities in Quebec reported 568 new COVID-19 cases today, a jump of more than 100 compared with Sunday, while Ontario’s numbers increased to 425 from 365 a day prior.

In Montreal, which saw over 200 new cases in the last 24 hours, regional Public Health Director Mylene Drouin says all COVID-19 indicators are worsening, suggesting the beginning of a second wave.

Story continues below advertisement

Quebec announced tighter restrictions on public and private indoor gatherings on Sunday as it raised the alert level for several regions of the province, including Montreal and Quebec City.

In Quebec and in Ontario, the jump in new cases is being driven by people under the age of 40, who Drouin says are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID-19 but who can still transmit the virus to others who are more vulnerable.

Authorities are reporting COVID-19 outbreaks across the country today, including in schools, workplaces and on the main campus of the University of Alberta, which prompted officials there to suspend varsity athletics for 14 days.

Health authorities can explain the scientific knowledge about how COVID-19 spreads and how to stop it, and governments can enforce rules on some public activities, Dr. Theresa Tam says, but ultimately each of us is responsible for making decisions to keep ourselves and others from getting sick. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies