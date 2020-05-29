Ontario announces expanded COVID-19 testing for first responders, retail and auto workers

Open this photo in gallery Provincial health workers perform COVID-19 tests on residents of the remote First Nations community of Gull Bay, Ont., on April 27, 2020. DAVID JACKSON/Reuters

Ontario says it will do more testing of hospital workers and first responders for COVID-19, while also looking for the disease among manufacturers, autoworkers and staff at major retailers and food suppliers as part of a new ramped-up testing strategy.

The strategy will include “targeted campaigns” to test individuals and communities deemed at higher risk. Testing of long-term care staff and residents will continue, as the province considers how to expand testing for jails, homeless shelters, group homes, women’s shelters and first responders and their families.

A summary of the strategy was distributed Friday before media briefings with senior health officials and a news conference with Premier Doug Ford and the province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams.

Story continues below advertisement

Experts have long been calling for more testing in Ontario, including more proactive testing to gauge the disease’s spread in the community.

Ontario has struggled to meet its own testing targets for months, despite strong statements from the Premier that he was “laser focused” on fixing the problems, which have been blamed at various times on shortages of the required swabs and reagents, a lack of lab capacity and too few couriers to handle samples on weekends.

Testing numbers appeared to dive after the province’s sweep of staff and residents in all of its stricken long-term care homes in recent weeks.

However, on Thursday, the province said it conducted 18,525 tests the previous day, above its goal of 16,000 but below its stated capacity of more than 20,000. As of Thursday, the province had 344 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 27,210, with 41 new deaths taking the death toll to 2,230.

It was also clear that many people were simply not showing up at testing centres with mild symptoms, believing that they would be turned away unless they were in the high-risk group, such as health care workers. This week, the government broadened its testing criteria to include anyone with mild symptoms and anyone who believes they may have come in contact with an infected person.

Still, the government has, even just this week, continued to put out confusing messages about just who in the province is eligible for testing, with Mr. Ford’s assertion that everyone who attended a crowded downtown Toronto park should be tested contradicted just hours later by his own health officials.

While both he and Dr. Williams have urged anyone with a range of mild symptoms to seek testing, the Chief Medical Officer of Health has also previously acknowledged that assessment centres at different hospitals were interpreting the government’s testing guidelines on their own, with some turning more people away.

Story continues below advertisement

Premier Doug Ford said early in the COVID-19 pandemic some government inspectors refused to go into long-term care homes, instead conducting the checks by phone. But a letter from the Ontario Public Service Employees Union to Ford also shows the union raised concerns about the poor quality of care provided to residents in some homes. The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.