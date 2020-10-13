 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Ontario anti-masker arrested at Moncton airport; court date set for January

MONCTON, N.B.
The Canadian Press
An anti-mask activist from Ontario is scheduled to return to New Brunswick for a court appearance in January after he was arrested Friday at the Moncton airport.

A video posted to Christopher Saccoccia’s Facebook page Saturday shows him arguing on a plane with a WestJet flight attendant over what he claims to be a medical note exempting him from wearing a mask.

The video then shows an RCMP officer saying Saccoccia, who also goes by Chris Sky, was under arrest for causing a disturbance.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP confirmed they arrested a 37-year-old man from Ontario after they received a call about a disturbance at the airport.

They did not divulge the man’s name or the charges he faces but said he is due in provincial court on Jan. 25.

In another Facebook post on Saturday, Saccoccia thanks RCMP for safely escorting him back to Toronto.

Masks became mandatory in New Brunswick in indoor public places on Friday as the province battles COVID-19 outbreaks in the Moncton and Campbellton regions.

Police in Toronto announced last week that Saccoccia and his wife Jennifer Saccoccia, 34, had been charged for failing to comply with federal quarantine rules after they attended a rally shortly after returning to Canada.

