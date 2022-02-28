Ontario has approved the province’s first new addictions treatment site since 2019.

Health Minister Christine Elliott announced today that Peterborough, Ont., will get a new consumption and treatment services site.

In 2019, the Progressive Conservative government changed the addiction treatment model from safe injection sites to consumption and treatment services, which were billed as having more wrap-around services.

The government says the new model saves lives by both preventing overdose deaths and giving people access to addictions treatment, mental health services, primary care, and social services.

Fifteen sites were approved at that time, and a few existing overdose-prevention sites were forced to shut down.

One other site, in Kitchener, Ont., was approved later in 2019, and the new Peterborough site will be the seventeenth in the province.

