Ontario Attorney-General won’t contest appeal of sexual-assault victim convicted of violating publication ban

Ontario’s Attorney-General has chosen not to contest the appeal of a sexual-assault victim who was convicted of violating a publication ban on her own identity.

The decision means the woman, a mother of two in her 40s, will not have a criminal record and the $2,600 fine she paid (including a $600 surcharge for victim services), after being convicted in March, will be refunded.

The woman shared with friends and family an unredacted written copy, provided to her by court services, of a trial judge’s ruling convicting her ex-husband of a violent sexual assault. (He was sentenced to a year in jail for the crime.) Lawyers and academics specializing in sexual-assault law from across the country said they were not aware of any precedent for prosecuting a sexual-assault victim in such circumstances.

The case put a spotlight on the justice system’s treatment of sexual-assault complainants and victims.

Julia Forward, a lawyer for the Ministry of the Attorney-General, told Ontario Superior Court Justice Paul Sweeny on Thursday morning that the charge against the Kitchener woman had been laid under the wrong section of the Criminal Code and that the case could not be re-prosecuted because the time limit on laying the proper charge had lapsed.

The charge was laid under Section 127 of the Criminal Code, which makes it a crime to disobey a judge’s order. But the section is not supposed to be used where “a punishment or other mode of proceeding is expressly provided by law.” In this case, Section 486.6 of the Criminal Code sets out the offence of breaching a publication ban.

Ms. Forward made no comment on whether the prosecution had been in the public interest, a requirement for laying a charge.

Robin Parker, an appeal lawyer for the victim, thanked Ms. Forward for “recognizing that an injustice was done” and thanked her and the court for acting expeditiously to rectify that injustice.

She told the court that no crime was committed and that the case should never have gotten as far as it did.

“The law is clear that it is not a breach of a publication ban to e-mail a decision to a small group,” she said. “If that were the law, it would indeed have a far-reaching effect not just on victims but media and civil society – which is why, had this case proceeded, the court would have received a number of intervenor applications.”

She added: “Equally concerning is how this case got this far without someone asking, ‘Is this in the public interest?’ We are very grateful this is being brought to an end today, but our view is that it should have stopped before it got to this point.”

Justice Sweeny said the case was now concluded and that the monies paid by the victim would be refunded. He did not otherwise comment on the prosecution of the victim.

Publication bans have been routinely applied for decades to protect the names of complainants. Parliament’s stated purpose in legislating the bans was to encourage the reporting of sexual assaults by sparing complainants the embarrassment of publicity.

While it is possible for victims to ask a judge to lift a publication ban, in this case the victim did not want the ban lifted. In any event, she was not in court when the ban was imposed, and her consent for the ban was not requested, Ms. Parker said in court Thursday. Nor was the ban ever explained to or discussed with her, she said.

“That shield [of the publication ban] was turned into a sword that [the victim’s] convicted attacker took up to use against her, and the system let him,” Ms. Parker, one of two lawyers representing the victim on her appeal (Karen Symes was the other one), told the court.

“This case highlights just how much more work we need to do to educate justice-system participants. The Crowns are gatekeepers. It’s our sincere hope this case will result in further education and training.” She added that the victim does not want what happened to her “to be in vain.”

The names of accused persons and offenders are usually made public. But because publication of the ex-husband’s name would have revealed the victim’s identity, his name was concealed. When he learned of the sharing of the unredacted ruling, he complained to police, and a charge was laid. The Ministry of the Attorney-General, which oversees prosecutions, brought in a Crown attorney from London, Brian White, so the local office in Kitchener, which prosecuted the sexual assault, would not be in a conflict of interest.

The woman pleaded guilty to violating the publication ban and, after a joint submission on sentencing by Mr. White and defence counsel Valeria Ruoso, accepted the $2,600 fine. A transcript shows that Ontario Provincial Court Justice Thomas McKay chided her: “I understand sort of the emotional impact, being a victim of a crime. I know that a crime such as this, it is particularly personal and people have a reaction to that. That being said, court orders have to be followed, particularly ones that deal with people’s privacy.”

When Ms. Parker read of the conviction, she contacted the woman and filed an appeal on her behalf, saying no crime had been committed because the woman had not broadly disseminated the names but instead had simply shared the ruling with those who already knew of her involvement.

