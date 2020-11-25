Ontario Auditor-General condemns province’s ‘disorganized’ COVID-19 response

Ontario’s COVID-19 response has been “disorganized and inconsistent” as the government left key public health officials sidelined, the province’s Auditor-General reveals in a scathing new report.

A special report from Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk, released Wednesday, reveals a host of problems with the way the government handled the first wave of the coronavirus, concluding that Ontario was slower and “more reactive” than other provinces.

The report says the command structure Ontario put in place – referring to its “command table” made up largely of bureaucrats the government refused to name publicly – created confusion and was “overly cumbersome.” It was also “not dominated by public health expertise.”

It mushroomed from 21 to 90 and eventually to 500 members, the report says, and did not meet via videoconference until July – months into the pandemic.

Ms. Lysyk also criticized the Chief Medical Officer of Health, David Williams, for not exercising his full legal powers to get the virus under control.

“The Chief Medical Officer of Health and other public health officials did not lead Ontario’s response to COVID-19,” the report said.

“As well, the command structure was not led by public health expertise, and Public Health Ontario led a diminished role in the province’s pandemic response.”

The Auditor General’s indictment of Ontario’s response stands in stark contrast to the repeated comments of Premier Doug Ford, who has praised his government plan and spoken of Dr. Williams in glowing terms. His government is pushing through an extension of the top doctor’s contract until next September, despite objections from the NDP.

With 34 public health units across the province all operating independently, the province’s response was “disorganized and inconsistent because of variations in management and operations among public health units,” the report said.

Many of Ontario’s problems, the report says, are long-standing: outdated provincial emergency plans, staffing shortages, and systemic issues around surge lab capacity and outdated IT systems.

Ms. Lysyk said the previous Liberal government, which Mr. Ford’s Progressive Conservatives defeated in 2018, “failed to act” on key lessons from the 2003 SARS outbreak in Ontario, which would have sped up decision-making in the province, as well as numerous recommendations to address weaknesses in the public laboratory system.

The Auditor-General said testing, case management and contact tracing are not happening in a “timely manner,” particularly in the regions of Ottawa, Toronto, and Peel and York Region.

Her report says the Ontario Provincial Emergency Management Office suffered from leadership changeover, outdated emergency plans and a lack of staff, and “was not in a good position” to take the lead when the province declared COVID-19 an emergency on March 17.

The government hired an external consultant to create a new governance structure – resulting in a delay that saw a newly created “central co-ordination table” not meet until April 11. Other provinces, the Auditor-General says, simply activated their existing emergency plans.

And the problems persist. Even now, the Auditor-General says, the province’s emergency office has “still not undertaken detailed planning or with municipalities to plan for subsequent waves of the pandemic.”

Among the key lessons from Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome outbreak of 2003 that were never implemented, the report says, is the advice that governments should follow the “precautionary principle” and take decisive action early. Instead, the Auditor-General says, the response to the current pandemic has been marred by “delays and conflicts and confusion in decision-making.”

The Health Ministry, the report says, failed to improve its “fragmented” management of the laboratory sector, with lab testing for COVID-19 still following a “substantially manual, paper-based process.”

The report says the Ministry of the Solicitor General failed to implement three-year-old recommendations from the Auditor-General to regularly update emergency plans. And the Health Ministry let recommendations from 2003, 2007 and 2014 audits to update public health information systems sit on shelves, too. These IT woes have affected the COVID-19 response, Wednesday’s report says, as the current systems have “limited functionality” for the key tasks of case management and tracing the contacts of confirmed cases.

