Ontario Auditor-General Bonnie Lysyk answers questions during a news conference Dec. 7, 2020.Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s Environment Ministry “automatically” approves permits for developers that harm at-risk species, the province’s auditor-general said Monday in a report that also concludes the government broke its own law by failing to consult the public before making legislative changes that affect the environment.

In her annual environmental report, Bonnie Lysyk says the province is making little effort to protect at-risk species from developers or resource industries, after a slew of changes the Progressive Conservative government made soon after it was elected in 2018.

Development projects that may harm species at risk are now “automatically approved” by the Environment Ministry, the audit says.

“The Ministry is essentially facilitating development rather than protecting species at risk,” Ms. Lysyk said in a press release.

Since 2009, the number of approvals for projects that harm species at risk has risen 6,000 per cent, and the number of species at risk has increased by 22 per cent, the report says.

The report also found that the ministry’s species-at-risk advisory committee “is now dominated by industry representatives” after six members were appointed in 2019 and 2020 “without the standard screening and recommendation process.”

Ms. Lysyk’s report also says government ministries, including the Environment Ministry, “deliberately avoided consulting the public on environmentally significant decisions” over the past year, defying the province’s Environmental Bill of Rights.

The government failed to consult the public, as the law requires, about changes it made to the Environmental Assessment Act and its weakening of the powers of local Conservation Authorities to block developments that could worsen flooding.

It also failed to consult the public before enacting legislation that increased the power of the Minister of Municipal Affairs to issue special ministerial zoning orders (MZOs), which the government uses frequently to fast-track the approval of development projects. The changes allowed MZOs even if they violate some of the province’s own planning policies, such as those designed to protect farmland or wetlands.

The audit’s findings on the Environmental Bill of Rights echoed some of those from a decision by Ontario’s Divisional Court in September, in a case brought by a number of environmental groups.

Ms. Lysyk’s report also says that while there were 73,000 hazardous spills reported in the province between 2011 and 2020, the province only sought to recover clean-up costs three times – and even then only sought half of the $1.3-million it spent. Looking at a sample of just 30 other spills, the auditor-general’s report says, the province spent $4.5-million that it failed to recover from polluters.

On recycling, the report warns that Ontario is likely to miss its waste diversion targets because it hasn’t more to boost the diversion of industrial, commercial and institutional waste from landfills. While about 50 per cent of residential waste in the province is diverted, only 15 per cent of industrial and business waste ends up spare from landfill, the report says. (The government is currently in the middle of a massive transformation of the residential “blue box” recycling program, transferring the administration and entire cost to the private sector.)

“More than 89 per cent of businesses and institutions are not required to recycle, so they often don’t,” Ms. Lysyk said in a press release, noting that the Environment Ministry estimates the province will run out of landfill space in 11 to 14 years.

