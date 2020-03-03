Ontario backs down on high-school class sizes, online courses, in bid to restart talks with teachers

Open this photo in gallery Picketers from the four main teachers' unions march around Queen's Park during an Ontario-wide strike in Toronto on Friday, February 21, 2020. Tijana Martin/The Globe and Mail

The Ontario government has walked back its plans to increase high-school class sizes and make online courses mandatory as it tries to reach a deal with its teacher unions.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said on Tuesday that the government’s most recent proposals at the bargaining table should be enough for unions to cancel future strikes and continue negotiations on a new contract. He also said the government has made a commitment to maintain full-day kindergarten.

In exchange, the government has asked unions to comply with its wage-cap legislation, meant to limit public-sector pay increases to 1 per cent. Union leaders have asked for 2 per cent, arguing that their members are simply requesting cost-of-living increases in line with inflation.

“The time to end this is now. Parents are frustrated, students are losing educational days, and teachers are uncertain about their future,” Mr. Lecce said in a statement. “I am asking the teachers’ unions to return to the table, in light of this reasonable offer, to reach the agreement parents want, and students deserve.”

Mr. Lecce said on Tuesday that his government has further softened its stand on increasing class sizes in high schools to an average of 23, instead of the previous goals of 28 and then 25. The current average is 22.5.

Further, he said that parents would have the ability to opt their children out of mandatory online courses required to graduate high school. The province had initially planned on students taking four online courses to earn a high-school diploma. In November, Mr. Lecce said the requirement would be dropped to two.

Mr. Lecce made the proposals public as the province’s high-school teachers’ union was in “exploratory” talks with the government, and still deciding whether to begin formal bargaining. Up until this point, neither side had been at the bargaining table since December.

The four education unions in the province have been engaged in job action, ranging from work-to-rule to rotating one-day strikes.

Before Mr. Lecce’s announcement, Liz Stuart, president of the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, said that well before Christmas, her union had informed government negotiators that while it objected to the “unconstitutional wage restraint legislation,” it was prepared to accept the salary offered at the table “in order to bring stability and certainty into our schools for our students and parents.”

In exchange, the union asked the government to move away from its plan to increase class sizes, cut thousands of teaching positions and eliminate course options, she said.

The concession comes a day after Premier Doug Ford called teachers’ unions “greedy” and said they have “held this province hostage for 50 years.”

“We put a very fair deal to the teachers unions,” Mr. Ford said at an unrelated announcement on Monday.

“We aren’t going to roll over like we’ve seen over the last 15 years, billions and billions of dollars, extra bonuses, signing bonuses and pizza lunches, and everything else the previous government gave the teachers.”

Mr. Ford added that he was “frustrated” by the talks. “People have had enough, they want their kids in the classroom.”

Teachers and education workers have been without a contract since the end of August, and tensions with the government have risen in recent months. Last month, all publicly funded schools were shuttered as the four main education unions took part in the first ever province-wide legal strike.

The issues for the various unions include class-size increases in high school, mandatory online courses for high-school students, benefits and a hiring regulation that gives supply teachers with more seniority an edge in getting chosen for long-term occasional and permanent teaching positions.