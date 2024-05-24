Ontario to allow beer in corner stores by September – at a cost

Open this photo in gallery: Beer at a grocery store in Ottawa, on Aug. 9, 2018.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it has a deal to expedite its long-promised rollout of beer in corner stores, starting Sept. 5, but it will require a payment of as much as $225-million to the brewery-owned Beer Store retail chain.

The deal will see beer, cider, wine and pre-mixed alcoholic drinks sold in convenience stores, big-box stores and an expanded number of grocery stores this fall.

But the arrangement will also see the Beer Store, which is controlled by multinational brewers Molson Coors and Anheuser-Busch InBev, receive $225-million for “transition” costs – money the government says will preserve jobs at the retailer and keep its stores open so they can continue to fulfill their central role in the province’s recycling system for alcoholic beverage containers.

Premier Doug Ford and Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy announced the plans Friday.

Late last year, the government said it would allow the province’s 10-year deal with the Beer Store to expire in 2026, which would have cleared the way for beer in corner stores by January of that year.

But it also said the retailer, which has more than 400 outlets across Ontario, would continue to exist under a new deal with the province that runs to 2031. As such, it would remain the major wholesale distributor of beer and continue to run the province’s return system for alcoholic beverage containers.

The province’s own monopoly, the LCBO, which sells all kinds of alcohol, including beer, will largely stay the same. The LCBO will also maintain its current wholesale role.

The changes follow years of drama surrounding Mr. Ford’s 2018 campaign promise to quickly allow beer in corner stores. That campaign also saw the populist Progressive Conservative Leader promise a “buck a beer” and briefly lower the minimum price for suds to that level, although only a few brewers offered such steeply discounted beer.

A larger plan to further loosen Ontario’s post-Prohibition-era rules on alcohol sales was abandoned early in Mr. Ford’s first term, after a battle broke out with the foreign-controlled multinational brewers that run the Beer Store.

They warned that breaking their 10-year deal with the government to allow sales in corner stores would result in litigation, and industry sources said violating the agreement could cost the province as much as $1-billion in compensation. Mr. Ford retreated from a plan to use legislation to wipe out the deal and any provincial liability for breaking it, and the issue was shelved.

The deal announced Friday will make Ontario the third jurisdiction in Canada to allow beer in convenience stores, after Newfoundland and Labrador and Quebec.

The new regime will also end the Beer Store’s monopoly on the sale of 12-packs and 24-packs and allow grocery and big-box stores to sell them or even 30-pack cases of beer. This will apply by Aug. 1 at the 450 grocery stores already authorized to sell beer and wine, the government said Friday. Those stores will be able to sell “ready-to-drink” premixed alcohol beverages as well.

By Oct. 31, additional grocery stores and big-box stores will also be allowed to sell beer, wine, cider and premixed drinks.