Ontario will allow beer, wine, cider, coolers and pre-mixed drinks to be sold at convenience stores, grocery stores and “big box” retailers by 2026, when the province’s deal with the big-brewery-owned quasi-monopoly Beer Store chain expires.

Premier Doug Ford announced his plan on Thursday to finally make good on a marquee promise his Progressive Conservatives made when first elected back in 2018 - but then shelved after backing off a potential legal battle with brewers that own the Beer Store.

The government says that once its 10-year deal with the Beer Store expires, by Jan. 1, 2026, beer, wine and some other alcoholic beverages will be sold in 8,500 more stores across the province, including in convenience stores attached to gas stations. It will make Ontario the third jurisdiction in Canada to allow beer in corner stores, after Newfoundland and Quebec.

The new regime will also dismantle the Beer Store’s current monopoly over the sale of 12-packs and 24-packs of beer and allow convenience stores and other retailers to sell these or even larger 30-pack cases of beer. And it will for the first time allow competitive pricing on alcohol, letting private retailers charge “promotional” prices for alcoholic drinks but with rules for minimum prices.

The Beer Store, which has more than 400 outlets across Ontario, will continue to exist under a new deal that runs to 2031. It will also continue to operate the distribution for beer, as well as maintain its current role in the province’s bottle-return system for alcoholic beverages. However, small producers will also have some flexibility to distribute their own products outside the Beer Store’s system.

Existing rules requiring training for staff selling alcohol will also remain in place as more outlets are licensed. So will rules that require shelf space for small breweries and wineries, although the government’s press release described these shelf-space requirements as “transitional and time-limited supports.” The government is also introducing legislation to cut the 6.1-per-cent tax imposed on wine sales at stories in wineries, as well as extending existing support programs for local wine and cider makers.

Decisions have yet to be made about any new specific rules that will govern the sale of alcohol in convenience stores, such as floor-space limits. Currently, alcohol can only be sold by retailers in Ontario between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., although many convenience stores operate 24 hours.

The province’s monopoly LCBO outlets, which sell all kinds of alcohol including beer, will largely stay the same. The LCBO will continue to distribute non-beer alcohol to retailers and restaurants, as it does now, and remain the only place to buy hard liquor. The LCBO will also maintain its current practice of offering consistent pricing across the province, the government says. But its revenues are expected to decrease as sales migrate to other retailers.

Beer Store CEO Roy Benin said the new deal would secure the retailer’s primary role in Ontario’s beer business.

“With today’s announcement, we look forward to the next stage in The Beer Store’s evolution, where our role as primary distributor, recycling steward and responsible retailer are preserved and poised for growth,” Mr. Benin said in an e-mailed statement.

Ontario’s 10-year Beer Store deal signed in 2015 by the previous Liberal government to allow beer sales in 450 grocery stores, but the brewery-owned chain has held a quasi-monopoly on beer sales in the province for a century, ever since the end of Prohibition. Under its terms, the government had to declare whether it wanted to scrap or renegotiate the deal by the end of this year.

Mr. Ford backed off his plan to loosen Ontario’s alcohol regime early in his first term. The Beer Store, which is controlled by multinational brewers Molson Coors Brewing Co. and Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, warned that breaking their 10-year deal with the government to allow sales in corner stores would result in litigation. Industry sources said violating the agreement could cost the province up to $1-billion in compensation.

The government retreated from a move to use legislation, which was passed but never implemented, to wipe out the deal and any provincial liability for breaking it. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce warned that such a move would cause a chill over doing business in Ontario.

The government did change the rules on alcohol sales during the pandemic, allowing restaurants and bars to sell takeout booze. Earlier this year, the Ministry of Finance, which controls the sale of alcohol in the province, quietly revived talks with the alcohol and convenience store industries.