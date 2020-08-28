 Skip to main content
Ontario government urges school boards to use funding for improved ventilation by Thanksgiving

Toronto
The Canadian Press
The Ontario government is asking the province’s school boards to try to spend $50-million to upgrade air quality in schools by Thanksgiving.

The request comes in a memo sent to boards by the Ministry of Education earlier this week.

The government announced the $50-million in funding for ventilation upgrades earlier this month and is urging boards to speed up spending.

The memo also outlines best practices to improve air quality, including opening school windows to increase air flow and using portable air filtration units where possible.

The co-founder of advocacy group Fix Our Schools says the timeline will be difficult for school boards to meet given how late in the summer the funding has been allocated.

Krista Wylie says the guidelines also fail to take into account the poor condition many older schools are in, making the standards difficult for many boards to achieve.

Meanwhile, Ontario reported 122 new cases of COVID-19 and six new deaths related to the coronavirus on Friday.

The total number of cases now stands at 41,935, which includes 2,809 deaths and 38,023 cases marked as resolved.

There were 83 cases newly marked as resolved in Friday’s report.

The province said 61 people are currently in hospital with the virus and 18 are in intensive care — 12 of them on ventilators.

The province was able to complete 31,823 tests in the previous day.

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario’s new guidance to parents and educators will help prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks in schools. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

