Jill Dunlop, Ontario's Minister of Colleges and Universities, attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Nov. 28, 2023.

The Ontario government is pledging more than $1-billion in new funding for postsecondary institutions and will freeze domestic tuition rates frozen for another three years. But the new spending falls short of what an expert panel had recommended to stabilize postsecondary funding in the province as a number of schools face financial difficulty.

Minister of Colleges and Universities Jill Dunlop announced on Monday more than $900-million over three years in what the province is calling a sustainability fund, as well as new funding in other areas. The province also extended a tuition fee freeze it brought in following a 10 per cent cut to domestic tuition in 2019.

“Instead of burdening hard-working families with higher tuition, we’re making historic investments to stabilize colleges and universities,” Ms. Dunlop said in a news release. “We’re taking action to make fees more transparent. We’re supporting student mental health, fostering safer campuses and preparing students for rewarding careers.”

Monday’s announcement was a response to an expert panel on postsecondary finances convened by the province last March, in part as a response to the insolvency that rocked Laurentian University in 2021 and led to program closures and hundreds of job losses. The panel concluded that the sector’s sustainability was at serious risk and pressed the government to allow schools to immediately raise tuition fees by five per cent in the first year followed by increases to match the rate of inflation thereafter.

The panel also called for a 10-per-cent increase in each school’s per-student operating grant, followed by inflation-index raises of at least two per cent in subsequent years. It would have required about $2.5-billion in spending to meet the panel’s recommendations.

As many as 10 Ontario universities are projecting deficits this year.

Although the province did not act on the tuition recommendation for Ontario students, it will allow tuition for out-of-province domestic students to rise by up to five per cent this year. The government said Ontario students and parents had been able to save up to $1,600 a year on average in university tuition since the freeze was imposed, when compared with a scenario where fees had risen by three per cent annually.

Ms. Dunlop also announced a suite of new spending in a range of areas. There will be more than $165-million for capital repairs and equipment and $100-million to support students in STEM programs whose enrolment was not previously subsidized with a provincial grant as a result of funding caps. There is also a further $23-million for mental health supports.

The panel’s recommendations were delivered in November, before the federal government announced a cap on international study permits that is expected to hit Ontario particularly hard.

Ontario’s colleges have used the boom in international students to steady their finances. All but one of the province’s 24 colleges ran a surplus last year, with the largest, Conestoga College posting a surplus of more than $100-million. But the federal government has pledged to cut new visa numbers by 35 per cent, which is expected to mean hundreds of millions in lost revenue for Ontario postsecondary institutions.

The panel found that many schools would not be financially viable without the revenue from international student tuition, which tends to be several times higher than tuition for domestic students.

The panel found that Ontario colleges’ per-student funding is 44 per cent of per-student funding in the rest of Canada, while Ontario university students are funded at 57 per cent of the rate in the rest of the country.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had already ruled out tuition increases for postsecondary students.

“I just don’t believe this is the time to go into these students’ pockets, especially the ones that are really struggling, and ask for a tuition increase,” he told reporters at a news conference last month.

Mr. Ford said the government is going to support postsecondary institutions as well as “drive efficiencies” in the sector.

The Premier has also said Ontario was not given advance notice of Ottawa’s plan to cut the number of international students across the country. “We got caught off guard by the federal government, never got a phone call that they’re doing this,” he said at a separate news conference earlier this month.

The province also announced that it will allow some colleges to offer applied master’s degrees in certain high-demand fields.

