Ontario boosts spending on health care and education, revises deficit projection downward

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Premier Doug Ford attends Question Period at the Ontario Legislature, ahead of the fall Economic Statement, in Toronto on Nov. 6, 2019. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips says his Progressive Conservative government will spend more than it had planned on health care, education and social services, while still shrinking the province’s deficit faster than projected thanks to a strong economy.

In the Ontario government’s fall economic statement, tabled in the legislature on Wednesday, Mr. Phillips said the province’s projected deficit for 2019-2020 would be $9-billion, $1.3-billion lower than the $10.3-billion predicted in April’s budget – due to higher income and corporate tax revenues.

The deficit is up from the previous year’s $7.4-billion. And the government says it is spending $1.3-billion more than planned on public services, including hundreds of millions more for autism treatment, promised after botched changes earlier this year prompted parent protests at Queen’s Park.

Mr. Phillips said the government’s efforts to save money in other areas have allowed it to put more back into key services – while still staying on track to balance the books a year after the next election.

“We worked diligently to reduce wasteful spending, fix inefficiencies and make government smarter,” the minister said in his prepared remarks.

The $1.3-billion in spending comes after months of controversy over government cuts – including public health, ambulance and child care – that multiple public-opinion polls suggest harmed the popularity of Premier Doug Ford. The figure includes funding that was restored when the government softened or reversed some of those cuts.

The new spending comes as the government continues to face criticism for its failure to end what it calls “hallway health care” in crowded hospitals. In addition, Queen’s Park is in tense talks with teachers unions that could result in strikes as early as this month, though the province has watered down plans to increase class sizes.

The Ford government’s second fall economic statement also includes a cut in small-business taxes worth up to $1,500 a year and proposes new “enabling” legislation the government says will prepare for the eventual liberalization of the province’s alcohol regime. Talks continue with the beer industry over opening its monopoly Beer Store to competition.

The government is also proposing to loosen rules in the cannabis retail market to allow licensed producers to open retail stores near their production sites, as well as sell online or over the phone for pickup.

The statement says Ontario sees an opportunity for a new relationship with the minority federal Liberal government, and that it wants to renegotiate the amount Ontario gets in transfer payments for health care and other services.

With the economy growing – Mr. Ford regularly points to the 272,000 new jobs created since his 2018 election – Ontario clearly had room to move to increase spending. The statement reflects the new tone that the PC government has tried to strike since returning the legislature after a lengthy break.

Critics have accused Mr. Ford of exaggerating the size of the fiscal hole that he inherited from the previous Liberal government. He has repeatedly said that the number was $15-billion, much higher than the Liberals had projected. The independent Financial Accountability Office has said the figure included accounting changes related to pension assets worth $5-billion.

Then, in last year’s budget, the Ford government pegged that deficit figure at a much lower $11.7-billion.

In September, Mr. Phillips announced that higher-than-expected tax revenues as well as lower spending had reduced the 2018-19 deficit tally to $7.4-billion – half the Premier’s figure, which he has continued to cite in talk-radio appearances as recently as last week.

Mr. Phillips also said in September that the government was on track to slash its projected deficit as it seeks to balance the province’s books the year after the next election in 2022.

Last year, the Ford government used its first annual fall economic update to cut three stand-alone watchdog offices for children, the environment and francophone rights, and cancel plans for a new francophone university.

Story continues below advertisement

The latter moves angered the francophone community and prompted a francophone Conservative MPP to quit caucus in protest. Quebec Premier François Legault said he was disappointed with the changes, and federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer expressed his concerns as well.

Last year’s fall fiscal update, delivered by former finance minister Vic Fedeli – who was relieved of his post in June after the bumpy rollout of the spending cuts contained in his first budget in April – also scaled back political fundraising rules and reduced taxes for low-income earners.

Meanwhile, the opposition at Queen’s Park raised concerns Wednesday over proposed procedural changes from the PC government that would make it possible to pass legislation in just one day. The changes would also allow the government to force the legislature to sit at night whenever it likes – moves the NDP condemned as new tools to ram through bills.

The moves would also allow the Premier to refer questions directed to him in Question Period to his ministers without having to say so. Mr. Ford regularly calls on his cabinet to field questions in the legislature. PC House Leader Paul Calandra said no decisions had been made on the proposals, which he said were sent to the opposition for feedback.