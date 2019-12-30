 Skip to main content

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Ontario braces for freezing rain and possible power outages

The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

A big chunk of Ontario remains under a series of Environment Canada freezing rain warnings.

The warnings cover a region that extends from just north of the Greater Toronto Area up to North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste Marie, and all the way east to the Ottawa Valley.

Travellers are warned to prepare for treacherous road conditions this afternoon, as well as possible flight delays or cancellations.

Story continues below advertisement

Provincial police are advising motorists against any unnecessary driving, while air travellers should check the status of their flights before heading to airports.

Meanwhile, Hydro One says it’s gearing up to respond to what it expects will be “a significant ice storm.”

The utility says ice accumulation on lines or other electrical equipment along with nearby tree limbs may cause damage, and it’s telling customers “to be prepared for the potential of an extended outage.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies