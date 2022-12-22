A major winter storm is expected to bring blizzard-like conditions and possible flash freezing to parts of Ontario, threatening holiday travel plans and prompting several school boards to announce planned closings.

Environment Canada placed most of Ontario under a winter storm warning Thursday, with punishing conditions forecast for Friday.

“With the conditions we’re expecting, all forms of travel are going to be impacted,” Steven Flisfeder, a warning preparedness meteorologist at Environment Canada, said in an interview.

Environment Canada advised against non-essential travel as combined snowfall and damaging winds are expected to create dangerous driving conditions across the province.

Power outages are “very likely,” Mr. Flisfeder said.

“Given the additional conditions of the snow with those winds, it’s going to make for difficult repairs and mitigation throughout the storm.”

Rain starting Thursday night in Toronto will shift to flurries as a cold front moves in, said Peter Kimbell, an Ontario-based warning preparedness meteorologist with Environment Canada.

The front will rapidly push the mercury below freezing and bring strong southwesterly winds, creating messy conditions for Christmas travel. Roads will be icy and blowing snow will cause poor visibility, Kimbell said.

Just two to four centimetres of snow is projected in Toronto, but the strong winds will be the key factor for travellers throughout southern Ontario, he said.

Ottawa is expecting potential accumulation of 15 centimetres of snow Thursday night before precipitation shifts to “slush” and freezing temperatures return later Friday, Kimbell said.

The same projections apply for Montreal, he said.

The Toronto District School Board has joined several others across Ontario in deciding to close all its schools on Friday as a major winter storm bears down on the province.

The TDSB, Canada’s largest school board, says all its child-care centres and before- and after-school programs will also be closed.

The Toronto Catholic District School Board is also closing its schools to in-person learning, and boards in Ottawa and the Peterborough, Ont., area have announced closings as well.

The forecast storm is likely to add to the already tumultuous scenes at Canadian airports after storms in Western Canada grounded hundreds of flights this week in Vancouver, Victoria and Calgary.

Conditions improved Thursday at Vancouver International Airport, where 100 of 660 flights were cancelled, president and CEO Tamara Vrooman told a press conference. It’s on track to lift a two-day cancellation of international arrivals at 5 a.m. Friday, but Vrooman encouraged travellers to check with their carriers.

Toronto’s Pearson International Airport warned travellers to check their flight status before arriving at the terminal. WestJet said Thursday it was proactively cancelling flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec ahead of the storms.

Hydro One, Ontario’s largest electricity utility, said teams were prepared to respond to any outages. Toronto Hydro reminded customers to refresh their emergency kits and said additional crews were ready to support customers through the weekend.

In the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area, Environment Canada was calling for between five and 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday and possible 90-kilometre-an-hour wind gusts. Ottawa could see closer to 10 to 15 centimetres by Friday afternoon.

A “crippling blizzard” could hit parts of southwestern Ontario, including Niagara, bringing heavy snow and wind gusts at times closer to 120 km/h, Environment Canada said.

Damaging wind gusts and blizzard-like conditions are also forecast for areas around Kingston and Belleville along the northern shores of Lake Ontario.

“We’re going to be experiencing wind gusts of 90 to 100-plus kilometres per hour over several hours most of Friday. It’s a much longer duration of those strong winds and that just increases the likelihood of power outages throughout the event,” Mr. Flisfeder said.

Greater Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and areas along the eastern shores of Lake Superior could see between 20 and 40 centimetres of snow by Saturday night.