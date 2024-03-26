Open this photo in gallery: Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy at the Oakville Stamping and Bending Limited facility in Oakville, Ont., on March 22, 2023.Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Ontario says it intends to keep spending more on infrastructure and health care, even as a sagging economy means the province expects a much-higher-than-projected $9.8-billion deficit next year.

Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled the province’s 2024-25 budget at Queen’s Park on Tuesday, warning that economic growth was expected to slow to a trickle. But he said his government would still spend on public transit, the province’s ailing health-care system, and the pipes and roads needed to build more housing.

Mr. Bethlenfalvy had previously predicted balancing the books in 2024-25, with a modest surplus, just a year ago. But the economy, which cooled as the Bank of Canada hiked interest rates to tame inflation, has worsened in recent months. The deficit in Tuesday’s budget is nearly double the revised $5.3-billion projection Mr. Bethlenfalvy had released last fall. In the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, the deficit is pegged at $3-billion, more than double what the government predicted in last year’s budget.

The plans presented on Tuesday now push back the end of red ink until 2026-27, predicting a modest $500-million surplus with an election scheduled for June, 2026. The province builds in fiscal cushions each year, ranging from $1-billion to $2-billion.

“Global economies have slowed, the cost of everything is higher, and so we have two choices: Put the brakes on, or keep going,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy says in the prepared text of his budget speech to the Legislature. “Mr. Speaker, we choose to keep going — to rebuild Ontario’s economy by supporting workers and families.”

Other provinces have unveiled budgets in recent weeks that reflect a weaker economy, with B.C. and Quebec both projecting large deficits.

Ontario’s budget outlines an increase in total spending to $214.5-billion next year, up from $207.3-billion this year. At the same time, the Progressive Conservative government of Premier Doug Ford, first elected in 2018, has faced criticism from unions and opposition politicians for failing to address a staffing crisis in hospitals and for bringing in wage-cap legislation for public sector workers that was then deemed unconstitutional by the courts. The ruling is now forcing the government to cough up billions in backpay.

Opposition Leaders said a close read of the government’s numbers shows it failing to spend enough on key services, particularly health care. NDP Leader Marit Stiles criticized the government for offering little in the way of new initiatives, including on housing.

“This is a glaring hole in this budget,” Ms. Stiles said. “Where is the affordable housing?”

Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie said the PC government is spending record amounts, but has little to show for it, with continuing crises in the province’s hospitals and its supply of housing.

“This is a do-nothing budget,” she told reporters. “It’s not even worth the paper it’s written on.”

Amid widespread concern about the many Ontarians who lack a family doctor, the budget pledges an additional $546-million over the next three years for “new and expanded interprofessional care teams” to connect patients to a range of providers such as doctors, nurse practitioners and physiotherapists. The money comes on top of $110-million in previously announced cash and the government says it will connect 600,000 people to “team-based primary care.”

The budget for hospitals, some of which have seen staff shortages force the closing of emergency rooms, would increase by four per cent, or almost $1-billion, in 2024-25. The government is also formally endorsing a plan by York University to build a new medical school in Vaughan, north of Toronto, that would focus on family medicine.

Ontario is also proposing to spend an additional $2-billion over the next three years for home care, largely to increase wages for personal support workers and nurses. It also plans to increase subsidies for the construction of new long-term care homes, at a cost of $155-million in 2024-25. The money, the government says, will allow the fast-tracking of the next tranche of new projects as part of its plan to build 58,000 new beds by 2028.

With the number auto thefts in recent months a preoccupation for governments, Ontario’s budget also includes $46-million over three years it says is aimed at the Greater Toronto Area, to increase police patrols, improve response times and purchase four helicopters. Exactly how the money and the helicopters would be deployed was unclear. They are expected to be owned by the Ontario Provincial Police but potentially leased to local police forces.

The Toronto Police Service does not have a helicopter, and requests for one over the years have been controversial at city hall. York Regional Police have long had their own helicopter and just purchased a new $7.1-million unit that took to the air last year.

Mr. Bethlenfalvy and Mr. Ford already announced their plan to extend the province’s existing cuts to its gas and fuel taxes this week. They also unveiled another key spending promise last week: an additional $1.8-billion for infrastructure, including $1-billion for a new municipal program to facilitate housing construction and $625-million more for a water systems fund.

The budget also claims the province has nearly hit its target for housing starts as it seeks to facilitate the construction of 1.5 million new homes by 2031. It says its 2023 goal was 110,000 housing starts, and that Ontario had 109,011.

But that number includes 9,835 new or “upgraded” long-term care beds and 9,879 “additional residential units” in existing homes, such as nanny suites or basement apartments. Ontario’s actual new housing start number was 89,297, down from about 96,100 in 2022, a record in recent decades. The province needs to build an average of 150,000 over 10 years to hit its target, but its own projections show it falling well short of that number.

The budget also includes a new $200-million fund to fix and build community recreation centres across the province. And it pledges to provide more choice for Ontarians in auto insurance, although Mr. Bethlenfalvy declined to say whether this would reduce rates.

There is also hundreds of millions of dollars more for mental health, supportive housing units for the homeless and those with drug addictions or mental health problems and the province’s roundly-criticized program for children with autism.