Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy rises to table the provincial budget at the legislature at Queen's Park in Toronto on March 23, 2023.Frank Gunn

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled a budget on Thursday that he says shores up the province for uncertain economic times, while still managing to balance the books in 2024-25, offering new tax breaks to manufacturers, speeding up planned cash for home care and adding funding for supportive housing.

The document contains no real marquee new initiatives, outside of previously announced additional money for a worker skills-training program and a new tax credit for homegrown manufacturers. It also cancels the province’s three subsidized sick days for workers that was brought in during the pandemic, a program the government says was intended to be temporary.

Mr. Bethlenfalvy warns that prudence is needed in the face of inflation, high interest rates, the war in Ukraine, moves by the U.S. to ramp up competition for new investment and other uncertainty in the global economy.

The budget expects a dramatic economic slowdown in the province in 2023, projecting real gross domestic product to slow to just 0.2 per cent, before rebounding in the following two years. But Mr. Bethlenfalvy is still expecting Ontario’s own books to hit the black ink – and soon.

As in other provinces, Ontario’s predictions of ballooning budget deficits have kept evaporating as the economy recovered from the pandemic more quickly than expected, boosting government tax revenues along with inflation.

For the fiscal year that ends March 31, Mr. Bethlenfalvy is predicting a $2.2-billion deficit, down from the $6.5-billion it projected just last month – and way down from the $19.9-billion in red ink the minister warned of last year. In 2023-24, he says the deficit will sink to $1.3-billion, with the province running a surplus in the following year of $200-million. (Ontario previously posted a $2.1-billion surplus in 2020-21, despite predictions of a record deficit that year as well amid the pandemic.)

Despite the rosier picture for Ontario’s balance sheet, the budget contains none of the $423-million in relief the City of Toronto is asking for, as it faces a massive shortfall blamed on the hollowing out of public transit ridership caused by COVID-19. Mr. Bethlenfalvy said he had met with Toronto deputy mayor Jennifer McKelvie and has agreed to continue a “dialogue” with Toronto and other cities. Ontario has previously said new aid for the city must come in concert with money from the federal government.

The disappearing deficits are also fuel for the government’s critics. Opposition politicians and health care unions have pointed to figures from Ontario’s independent Financial Accountability Office showing that health care spending is failing to keep pace with growing needs over the coming years. They criticize Mr. Bethlenfalvy for the parking of large amounts of money in contingency and reserve funds instead of allocating more to help struggling hospital emergency departments.

Mr. Bethlenfalvy makes no apologies for what he says are prudent measures to put money aside. For 2023-34, he has again put $4-billion in a contingency fund for emergencies. Plus, the province’s normal $1-billion reserve fund, applied to reduce the deficit if it not needed, will grow to $2-billion in 2024-25 and $4-billion in 2025-26.

Ontario 2023 budget: Money for subsidized housing, new tax credits, and five other highlights

“Ontario is not an island, and while we remain resilient, the seas around us are stormy,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy says in the text of his budget speech. “Our budget must reflect that, with continued prudence, and planning assumptions that leave room for future surprises or shocks.”

The budget also shows how much ground the province has to cover to meet one of its central policy goals: the construction of 1.5 million homes over the next 10 years. Projections in Thursday’s document, based on numbers from private-sector economists, suggest housing starts in the province are set to sink to 79,000 in 2024, down from a recent record-high of 96,000 last year.

That’s well shy of the 150,000 a year needed to hit the province’s target, a target it has used to justify a series of policies including cutting the development charges municipalities can apply to certain new projects and the opening of parts of the protected Greenbelt lands to developers.

The government says the base health care budget, boosted by the recent federal-provincial funding deal, is set to rise an average 5.4 per cent a year over the next three years.

Ontario says it will “accelerate” $1-billion in funding that was previously promised over three years in the 2022 budget for home and community care. The government says it will now spend $569-million of that cash in 2023-24, including nearly $300-million “to stabilize the home and community care workforce.”

The government is also promising $425-million over three years for mental health and addictions, including a five-per-cent increase in the base funding for community-based mental health and addiction services funded by the Ministry of Health.

In order to ease pressure on the health care system, the government is also expanding the list of ailments for which pharmacists will be able to prescribe medication. By the fall, it will include acne, canker sores, diaper rash, yeast infection, pinworms and threadworms, and nausea and vomiting in pregnancy. As of January, pharmacists were able to offer prescriptions for 13 ailments including pink eye, tick bites and sprains.

The budget also says that $72-million from the health budget will go toward the province’s recently announced plan to move more surgeries and tests into private clinics, in order to improve waiting list times. The plan’s first phase involves doing thousands more cataracts procedures in private-sector clinics outside hospitals.

The budget includes a handful of new measures aimed at the province’s most vulnerable people.

Ontario will also spend an additional $202-million a year on supportive housing and homelessness programs. There is also $170-million over three years for a program that supports youth leaving the child-welfare system, including expanding the program eligibility from 21 to 23 years old.

The budget includes a pledge to further expand a program for low-income seniors, in July 2024, for an additional 100,000 seniors. The Guaranteed Annual Income System (GAINS) program was doubled in 2023 to help approximately 200,000 seniors, to a maximum of $4,000 per couple. The government also says it will increase the benefit annually so that it increases with inflation. The new limit is unknown.

Ontario is also expanding the criteria to allow larger small businesses to qualify for a discounted small-business income-tax rate. The change comes on top of a 10-per-cent refundable tax credit for homegrown manufacturers that Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday.

The budget also says the Ontario government plans to review its entire tax system, with an eye on “competitiveness and long-term growth.” It also repeats a pledge from last year’s budget, with few details and no location, to create a new provincial park. And it says it is “exploring the creation of a new provincial protected area” in Uxbridge, northeast of Toronto. (Mr. Bethlenfalvy is MPP for Pickering-Uxbridge).

Ontario Opposition NDP Leader Marit Stiles said the budget does nothing to help regular people.

“This budget fails to meet the moment. There is nothing in here to help people who are struggling with the day-to-day cost of living,” she said, adding that the government’s housing plan is going in the “wrong direction,” based on its own numbers showing declining housing starts.

“Their dismantling of the Greenbelt isn’t doing what they promised,” she said.