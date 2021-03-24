Ontario budget includes billions of dollars to continue the fight against COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy arrives in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto with Premier Doug Ford to deliver the Provincial Budget on Wednesday March 24, 2021. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy unveiled a budget Wednesday that includes billions of dollars to keep battling COVID-19, but also outlines his government’s approach to fixing its finances as the pandemic recedes – an approach he insists will not include new taxes or funding cuts.

“Our recovery will be built on a strong foundation for growth, not cuts or tax hikes,” Mr. Bethlenfalvy said. “Hope is on the horizon. It’s months, not years, away.“

Ontario's deficit Medium-term outlook, in billions of dollars $10 PROJECTION 0 $-8.7 -10 -20.2 -20 -27.7 -30 -33.1 -38.5 -40 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE Ontario's deficit Medium-term outlook, in billions of dollars $10 PROJECTION 0 $-8.7 -10 -20.2 -20 -27.7 -30 -33.1 -38.5 -40 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE Ontario's deficit Medium-term outlook, in billions of dollars $10 PROJECTION 0 $-8.7 -10 -20.2 -20 -27.7 -30 -33.1 -38.5 -40 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE

The province’s second pandemic budget projects a $33.1-billion deficit in 2021-22, shrinking from the record $38.5-billion worth of red ink caused largely by spending to fight COVID-19 in 2020-2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The government expects the economy to rebound this year, as it gradually reduces its extraordinary spending on the pandemic. It anticipates its deficit shrinking to $27.7-billion in 2022-23 and $20.2-billion the following year.

But the budget’s projections also show that spending increases on education and other programs outside healthcare either flattening or slowing to rates below inflation – prompting the Opposition NDP to warn that cuts to services were coming.

Ontario's spending by sector Medium-term outlook, in billions of dollars Health Children's and Social Services Education Postsecondary education $80 PROJECTION 60 40 20 0 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE Ontario's spending by sector Medium-term outlook, in billions of dollars Health Children's and Social Services Education Postsecondary education $80 PROJECTION 60 40 20 0 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE Ontario's spending by sector Medium-term outlook, in billions of dollars Health Children's and Social Services Education Postsecondary education $80 PROJECTION 60 40 20 0 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE

The document does not predict a balanced budget – a pre-pandemic promise by the Progressive Conservative government since blown away by COVID-19 – until 2027 at the earliest.

However, the budget still leaves little doubt that COVID-19, and its affects on the health system and the economy, are going to overshadow the province for a long time to come.

It commits $1-billion over two years for the government’s vaccine rollout, which Mr. ––lenfalvy said is the government’s No. 1 priority. The funding amount includes $135-million the government has already spent on the campaign’s bumpy beginnings.

The budget also pledges to spend $2.3-billion this year alone on the tracing of contacts with positive cases and expanded testing that will include more rapid testing in schools, congregate settings, workplaces and high-priority communities.

It also confirms the province’s previously announced plans to spend another $1.2-billion on hospitals to expand capacity, as well as hundreds of millions for new long-term care beds and for air conditioning and other improvements to existing long-term care homes, where more than 3,700 people have died in the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The budget puts a dollar figure on the government’s previous pledge to offer an average of four hours of direct care to residents in long-term care: $4.9-billion over four years to hire 27,000 nurses and personal support workers.

Facing criticism for what critics say has been too little support for small businesses hit by COVID-19 restrictions, the government is extending its existing grant program for a second round, which is to offer $10,000 to $20,000 to 120,000 affected businesses, at a total added cost of $1.7-billion. It also pledges an an additional $400-million to help the tourism industry.

Ontario is also sending a third round of child payments to all parents – and doubling the amount available. Every eligible parent will now receive $400 for all children up from birth to Grade 12, and $500 for children under 21 who have special needs. Parents who have previously applied for the payments will automatically receive one, no matter their income levels. The handout will cost an estimated $1.8-billion.

Total program spending In billions of dollars Program expense excluding COVID-19 time-limited funding COVID-19 time-limited funding $200 6.7 2.8 20.1 169.7 171.1 166.3 150 157.7 $152.3 100 50 0 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 Note: Figures do not include the government’s interest payment on debt. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO TREASURY BOARD SECRETARIAT; ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE Total program spending In billions of dollars Program expense excluding COVID-19 time-limited funding COVID-19 time-limited funding $200 6.7 2.8 20.1 169.7 171.1 166.3 150 157.7 $152.3 100 50 0 2019- 2020 2020- 2021 2021- 2022 2022- 2023 2023- 2024 Note: Figures do not include the government’s interest payment on debt. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO TREASURY BOARD SECRETARIAT; ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE Turning off the taps, gradually How much Ontario is spending on COVID-19 – and everything else, in billions of dollars Program expense excluding COVID-19 time-limited funding COVID-19 time-limited funding $200 6.7 2.8 20.1 169.7 171.1 166.3 150 157.7 $152.3 100 50 0 2019-20 2020-21 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Note: Figures do not include the government’s interest payment on debt. THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: ONTARIO TREASURY BOARD SECRETARIAT; ONTARIO MINISTRY OF FINANCE

The government is also proposing a 20-per-cent top up of its childcare expenses tax credit, to help families earning under $150,000. The program, which costs $75-million, would increase support from $1,250 to $1,500 on average per family, the government said.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said the government “missed the memo” that the pandemic is not yet over, noting the budget document doesn’t mention a third wave of the virus.

“Just when people needed help the most, the budget fails to make the investments that people needed,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

She accused the government of cutting program spending by $4.8-billion next year, although that takes into account what the government says is its one-time COVID spending.

Ms. Horwath said an NDP budget would have increased long-term care funding sooner, hired more teachers and education workers and included paid sick days as well as time off for people to get vaccinated.

“Doug Ford just doesn’t believe in investing in workers. He doesn’t want to spend the money in helping working people get through,” she said.

Liberal leader Steven Del Duca took the government to task for not investing more in public education and sick pay for frontline workers.

“Today’s budget shows that Doug Ford has decided the pandemic is already behind him, abandoning every Ontario family still in crisis,” Mr. Del Duca said.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.