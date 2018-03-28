Ontario budget vows to slash GO Transit fares

Open this photo in gallery A woman reads a book as a GO commuter train pulls away from the platform at Toronto's Union Station, on March 4, 2008. J.P. Moczulski/The Canadian Press

The Ontario Liberals are promising to slash the GO Transit fare to $3 for all journeys within Toronto, as well as for short trips anywhere on the network, while opening the door to uploading the city’s subway system.

The lower fares were included in Wednesday’s provincial budget, though without a timeline or price tag, and have the potential to alleviate some crowding on subways. It would also move Mayor John Tory one step closer to fulfilling his election promise of cheaper access to GO lines in the city.

However, the budget also includes a potential minefield for the mayor, with the Liberal government pledging to begin discussions about taking ownership of the Toronto Transit Commission’s subway lines. That pledge, a promise that has already been made by the opposition Progressive Conservatives, raises issues of accountability and governance and could starve the transit agency of much-needed revenues, leaving it with just money-losing surface routes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Upload the subway system and build proper rapid transit,” Tory Leader Doug Ford told reporters in the budget lock-up Wednesday. “We should have a regional transportation system that runs from one end of the GTA, through Toronto, to the other end.”

He pledged further subway building in Toronto, echoing a familiar mantra from his days at city hall. A Ford government would “close the loop” with an extension of the Sheppard subway and push for a more expensive version of the Scarborough subway – with two additional stops – without specifying how this would be paid for.

In her own response to the budget, NDP Leader Andrea Horwath reiterated her party’s promise to restore provincial funding for half of local transit operating costs, which would mean hundreds of millions annually for the TTC.

“World-class transit systems, world-class cities, do not go it alone,” she said. “In New York City, for example, in many – in most – European jurisdictions, their transit systems are supported at the state level and in some cases at the national level as well.”

The provincial Liberals have cast themselves as infrastructure builders, and the budget includes numerous examples of major capital projects started, and in some cases finished, in previous years. It also contains several promises to lower the cost of riding transit.

The government had already announced a co-fare arrangement that will allow passengers transferring from GO to the TTC to pay only half the normal cost for the second part of their ride. The government has been working toward a similar deal between the TTC and transit agencies in surrounding areas, paid for with cap-and-trade revenues.

Under the terms of the new fare plan, any GO Transit trip within the city of Toronto would cost $3 for people using a Presto fare card, as would trips shorter than 10 kilometres anywhere on the GO network. This is down from the current base GO fare of more than $5 and aligns it with the cost to ride the TTC.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Senior voices at Metrolinx, the regional transit agency, had been pushing hard for a fare reduction, seeing it as a way to help GO become more attractive for local trips. It’s not clear what the change will do for ridership, as officials in the budget lock-up did not have projections for how many people might take advantage of the lower fare. As for whether there would be room on crowded rush-hour trains for more riders, officials pointed to long-term Metrolinx promises to increase GO service.

The fare cut would fulfill a key part of Mr. Tory’s 2014 transit pledge. Dubbed SmartTrack, the plan has been severely whittled away, but access to GO lines for a TTC fare was a key element.

However Mr. Tory will now have to navigate the complicated prospect of uploading the subway lines, which carry more than 500 million passengers per year and are crucial to the city’s economy. Uploading has been proposed before, and sparked a strong pushback in December from outgoing TTC head Andy Byford.

“I don’t believe that breaking up the TTC is either the right thing to do or the financially responsible thing to do,” he told The Globe and Mail in his exit interview.

“Because where the subways largely cover their costs, operating costs, the buses and streetcars do not. They’re cross-subsidized by the subway. And I don’t believe that that would help the city one iota.”

Among the questions inherent in uploading would be how revenues and operating costs can be apportioned on a system in which buses, streetcars and subways are integrated. Governance may also be an issue, with New York City demonstrating the difficulty of having the subways run by another level of government.