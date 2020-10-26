 Skip to main content
Ontario budget to be released on Nov. 5, will focus on pandemic-response measures

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips takes part in a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on March 24, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario’s budget will be delivered on Nov. 5.

Finance Minister Rod Phillips says the spending package will focus on pandemic-response measures.

Phillips says the budget will be a three-year action plan that lays out three scenarios in its financial outlook.

The province delayed its budget, which was originally scheduled for release in March, because of the pandemic and instead unveiled a COVID-19-focused fiscal update.

The Progressive Conservative government had said in March that the deficit would reach $20.5 billion by the end of 2020-2021.

Phillips said in August that due to billions more in spending required by the ongoing pandemic, that number is set to reach $38.5 billion.

Ontario reported 851 new cases of COVID-19 today, and six new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 281 cases are in Toronto, 215 in Peel Region, 90 in York Region and 76 in Ottawa.

