Ontario business groups want to avoid lockdown with vaccine certificate system

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Tommy Papadotos hands a menu to long-time customers Bill Ryckman, Dave Trebell and Adrian Urgiles on the patio at Christina's restaurant on the Danforth in Toronto on June 11.

Deborah Baic/The Globe and Mail

COVID-19 cases appear to be on the rise again in Ontario, and business groups are calling for a vaccine certificate system as a means to avoid another lockdown.

Ontario has reported rising positivity rates and more than 300 new COVID-19 cases for the past four days, with more than 400 on Sunday - levels not seen since mid-June.

Premier Doug Ford has rebuffed calls from medical, political and business groups to implement a vaccine certificate system for non-essential activities, saying he doesn’t want a “split society.”

But while saying he “can’t stand lockdowns,” he also has not ruled out having to enact another one.

Rocco Rossi, president and CEO of the Ontario Chamber of Commerce, says a vaccine certificate system would be a way to avoid another lockdown and accelerate an economic reopening.

Ryan Mallough, with the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, says his group would support a vaccine certificate system if it’s the difference between that and going back into a lockdown, but the government would need to be very clear on what responsibilities are for employers and employees.

