Ontario cabinet reviewing strict new restrictions in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel, as COVID-19 cases hit 939

Laura StoneQueen's Park Reporter
Marieke Walsh
Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Ontario Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. David Williams answers questions at Queen's Park in this file photo from April 20, 2020.

Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet is considering sweeping new temporary restrictions starting on Saturday for Toronto, Ottawa and Peel region, including closing indoor restaurants and bars, gyms, casinos, limiting team sports and asking residents not to travel, sources tell The Globe and Mail.

The new measures, which are being debated at a cabinet meeting at 11 a.m., target the province’s three hot spot areas as COVID-19 cases rising above 900 for the first time. The recommendations, which call for closures for at least 28 days, came from the province’s public health measures table, made of up medical officers of health from across the province.

Restrictions in other regions of Toronto are also expected to be discussed, according to a source familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly.

The province’s top health officials, including chief medical officer of health Dr. David Williams, are scheduled to hold a media briefing at 1 p.m. to speak about the new measures.

Ontario is reporting 939 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, marking a new daily record. Health Minister Christine Elliott says 336 cases are in Toronto, 150 in Peel Region and 126 in Ottawa. The province is also reporting five new deaths due to the virus.

The government says it has a backlog of 58,173 tests, and has conducted 44,914 tests since the last daily report.

Mr. Ford has resisted calls from Toronto’s medical officer of health, Eileen de Villa, who called for a four-week shutdown of indoor dining and gyms in the city to get coronavirus cases under control. Earlier this week, he called for more evidence and said he wouldn’t close thousands of businesses because of a few “bad apples.”

Cabinet will debate the sweeping set of restrictions that would take effect at midnight and apply to Toronto, Ottawa and Peel region, multiple sources told the Globe.

The proposed restrictions are in line with what Toronto’s chief medical officer of health called for last week.

Residents in the hotspots could be urged to stay at home except for essential purposes, such as work and physical activity. Travel from regions with high cases to areas with few cases will also be advised against.

Places like schools and courts would be exempted from indoor gathering caps of 10 people (at a physical distance), which are being extended. Gatherings outdoors would be limited to 25 people, also at a distance.

Businesses in the hotspots would feel some of the most pain with sweeping shutdowns hitting entertainment, attractions and physical health centres.

On the table for shutdowns are indoor food and drink service in bars, restaurants and other establishments. And the government could close yoga studios, gyms, fitness centres, casinos, bingo halls, and other gaming establishments. Conference centres could also be closed as well as spectator venues in racing areas.

Exhibits with high risk of personal contact at museums, galleries, zoos and science centres could also be closed, pending cabinet’s talks. Finally, team sports would be limited to training sessions, with scrimmages and games banned.

In Quebec, where cases have risen above 1,000, Premier Francois Legault has moved most of the cities along the St. Lawrence River between Quebec City and Montreal to the highest COVID-19 alert level, meaning bars, restaurant dining areas, gyms and most entertainment venues will be forced to close on Sunday. Mask-wearing will also become mandatory in high schools in those areas by the middle of next week.

Meanwhile, a week after Dr. de Villa called for the province to close indoor dining and recreation, on Friday the city announced the immediate cancellation of all hockey, skating and swimming lessons and other indoor recreation programs at its recreation centres.

Pools and rinks will remain open only for drop-in leisure skating and lane-swimming. But all permits for indoor sports or social gatherings will be rescinded. The city says it will refund all fees for its various programs, which had 20,000 registrants.

With a file from The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day's most important headlines.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

