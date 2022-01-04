Opposition politicians want the Ontario government to make COVID-19 testing available to children attending daycare and resume the reporting of cases in child care centres.

Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca says the policy halting the reporting of daycare cases – which came as Ontario limited COVID-19 testing to certain high-risk groups – amounts to a “coverup” by Premier Doug Ford’s government that’s causing parents more anxiety.

He says the government needs to give daycares access to COVID-19 testing immediately, and reverse the policy decision on case reporting.

The New Democrats have also called for the policy to change, calling it dangerous to stop reporting cases when children attending daycare are too young to be vaccinated.

Last week, memos from education ministry officials outlined the decision to stop reporting COVID-19 figures in schools and child-care settings due to “changes to case and contact management.”

Schools across the province are moving classes online this week in response to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, but daycares are still open.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 1,290 people in hospital with COVID-19 today, and 266 in intensive care.

The province is also reporting 11,352 new cases today, although it notes the numbers underestimate the true case count due to limits Ontario has placed on testing.

The province recorded 10 new deaths from the virus.

Intensive care admissions have been rising in the province, with 248 people in ICU due to COVID-19 a day earlier.

Ontario announced a series of new measures, including the pausing of non-urgent surgeries, in an effort to slow the fifth wave driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The latest restrictions also include a return to online schooling for at least two weeks, and widespread business closures.

