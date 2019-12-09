Ontario cancels planned future cuts to legal aid; this year’s cut remains

Doug Downey says there won’t be further reductions to Legal Aid Ontario’s budget after this year.
However this year’s cut of $133 million – or 30 per cent of its funding – remains.
The Progressive Conservative government’s spring budget had planned successive budget cuts for legal aid, with the funding set to be reduced by $164 million in 2021-22.
Downey made the announcement as he introduced legislation that would make changes to more than 20 different acts, with a goal of modernizing parts of what he called an “outdated, complex” justice system.
One of the changes includes a “more stringent test” for certifying lawsuits as class actions.
Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.