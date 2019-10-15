 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Ontario Cannabis Store considers private sector involvement in pot distribution

Toronto
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The Ontario Cannabis Store says it will launch consultations later this month in an effort to get the private sector involved in the storage and distribution of marijuana.

The agency’s chief executive says the province’s online and wholesale distributor will consult with federally licensed producers and retail store owners on the possible change.

Cal Bricker says the OCS will then make recommendations to the Ontario government to ensure sufficient distribution capacity is in place to combat the illegal market.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the current centralized distribution has served existing retailers, but the agency wants to prepare for the addition of more retail stores and the launch of edibles.

This OCS has been struggling to meet the demand for cannabis, and earlier this month the agency said it lost $42-million in the latest fiscal year ended March 31.

The number of legal pot outlets in Ontario is expected to increase from 25 to 75 this month.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter