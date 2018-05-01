Ontario Catholic school board suspends controversial charity policy

An Ontario Catholic school board has suspended a controversial policy that forbids students from raising money for charities that support abortion, euthanasia and other activities opposed by the church.

After months of outcry from many parents and students and criticism from the province’s Education Minister about a lack of consultation, trustees at the Halton Catholic District School Board voted on Tuesday night to pause the implementation of the board’s “Sanctity of Life” policy until after it had received and considered feedback from the wider school community.

Trustees first passed a motion in February stating it would no longer provide or facilitate financial donations to non-profits or charities that publicly support, “either directly or indirectly, abortion, contraception, sterilization, euthanasia, or embryonic stem cell research.”

The broad nature of the policy caught many off guard and students and parents complained to the board that they were only asked to provide feedback after the resolution came into effect.

Trustee and vice-chair Paul Marai, who had voted in favour of the motion, moved amendments to the policy on Tuesday evening. This means that schools can raise money in the same manner as they did before the policy came into effect.

Mr. Marai said he heard from and met with several parents and students who were concerned about the lack of communication before the policy was implemented. The board is now receiving feedback from stakeholders and will likely revisit the policy in June.

“For those who felt ignored through this process, I’m sorry,” Mr. Marai told the board meeting. “I hope this is the first step … we take to make this right.”

Before the meeting on Tuesday, Education Minister Indira Naidoo-Harris said in an e-mail statement that she was encouraged to see the board looking to press pause on the implementation of the new policy while it conducted the required consultations with the community.

“Fundraising activities enrich the experience of Ontario students and help build a sense of community outside school hours. That’s why decisions regarding school fundraising policies must be made in consultation with students, school councils and communities to reflect their diverse needs and perspectives,” Ms. Naidoo-Harris said.

“I, along with many, will be watching closely to make sure that the student voice along with various community voices are heard and that the board listens to this important feedback.”

Ms. Naidoo-Harris had taken the unusual step last month of sending a letter to the board that encouraged trustees to pause the policy and listen to the concerns raised by students and the community. She also noted that she was concerned that the policy and the time it consumed interfered with the board’s ability to effectively carry out its responsibilities.

Ms. Naidoo-Harris, who represents the riding of Halton, said she had heard complaints from parents that the proper process was not followed.

The board rebuffed her request at a meeting last month, but Ms. Naidoo-Harris indicated she wasn’t sending in help and would monitor the situation.

At one point, more than 30 charities and non-profits had signed a form provided by the Halton Catholic board promising not to support certain activities to continue receiving donations. But there also seemed to be confusion among charities over what they had agreed to, with some saying they were only stating the board’s concerns did not apply to their organizations.

The Canadian Cancer Society did not sign the declaration. Several large charities, including WE Charity, the Terry Fox Foundation and the United Way Halton & Hamilton, have removed their names from the board’s list of approved charities.

Halton Catholic schools raised about $316,000 for charities in the past school year.