Ontario changes COVID-19 testing guidance, shifts focus to symptomatic individuals

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Canada

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Ontario changes COVID-19 testing guidance, shifts focus to symptomatic individuals

Shawn Jeffords
TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A health care official takes information as people line up at a COVID-19 assessment centre, in Toronto, on Sept. 18, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario needs to be more strategic about who receives a COVID-19 test, which is why the province is now telling most asymptomatic individuals not to go to an assessment centre.

Ford says the province needs to target people with symptoms or those who’ve come into contact with a case.

He says low-risk asymptomatic individuals can still make an appointment at up to 60 pharmacies across the province to get tested.

Story continues below advertisement

The change in the province’s testing strategy comes after the government has said for months that anyone who wants a COVID-19 test can go to an assessment centre for one.

Many centres have struggled with long-line ups in recent weeks as the number of cases in Ontario rise.

Ford says the province will be spending over a billion dollars to bolster testing and case and contact management.

The province saw a processing backlog of nearly 50,000 tests on Wednesday as demand for the assessments surged because of the return to school.

Ontario is reporting 409 new cases of COVID-19 today, and one new death related to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said 63 per cent of the new cases are in people under the age of 40. She said 151 new cases are in Toronto, while 82 were in Ottawa and 46 in Peel Region.

Meanwhile, a group of 38 health leaders and physicians is urging the province to place restrictions on non-essential businesses and activities that facilitate social gatherings, saying the recent rise in cases shows immediate action is needed to curb the spread of the virus.

Story continues below advertisement

In a statement released by the Ontario Hospital Association, the group says restrictions should target dine-in restaurants and bars, nightclubs, gyms, theatres and places of worship.

It also says the province should ask non-essential businesses to have staff work from home wherever possible.

“While maintaining our province’s economy is always a priority, we are extremely concerned that, without action, the current rate of spread will require a return to widespread closure of non-essential businesses and schools to prevent a rise in hospitalizations,” the group says.

Premier Doug Ford says up to 60 pharmacies across Ontario will begin to offer COVID-19 tests starting Friday. The Canadian Press

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies