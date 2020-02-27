Ontario changes to judicial appointments include more control over selection committee

Ontario Attorney-General Doug Downey is moving ahead with changes to the way the province appoints judges and justices of the peace, including expanding the pool of qualified candidates and giving government more control over the committee that recommends judges.

In an interview with The Globe and Mail, Mr. Downey said the proposed changes will address delays in the justice system, and lead to more transparency and diversity in the judicial selection process.

“After 35 years, it was time to take the gold standard and update it to 2020,” Mr. Downey said. “Everything that we did, all the way through, was making sure that we maintained that integrity.”

The draft proposals, released on Thursday, will be put forward in legislation, Mr. Downey said. He would not provide a timeline, only to say he’s hoping to move forward on the changes “as fast as possible.”

When Mr. Downey first floated the changes in a speech to the legal community last November, his remarks raised concern among some legal experts about judicial independence and potential political interference in the selection process. Mr. Downey argued the current process is too subjective, fraught with delays and leaves too many qualified lawyers out of the running.

Since the speech, Mr. Downey said his government has met with dozens of groups and stakeholders about the proposals. The federal government appoints judges to Ontario Superior Court, which handles civil matters and the most serious criminal trials. Ontario appoints judges and justices of the peace to the lower Ontario Court of Justice, which handles criminal matters, traffic tickets, bail and offences under provincial acts.

The federal Liberals have recently faced criticism for the involvement of a partisan Liberal network in judicial appointments.

Ontario’s changes would require the judicial appointments advisory committee, which screens hundreds of applicants for judicial posts, to recommend a minimum of six candidates, up from the current top two candidates. The attorney-general then chooses one name to put forward to cabinet.

Mr. Downey, who has previously advocated for a longer list, said two people is not enough to choose from to ensure diversity on the bench.

“There’s a consensus that two doesn’t really provide a broad enough picture of available candidates,” he told the Globe.

However, under the proposed changes, the committee would also provide the attorney-general with the full list of candidates who have been classified as recommended or highly recommended for the post. Under the current rules, the attorney-general is also able to reject the list of recommended candidates and ask for a new one.

He said the qualifications to become a judge or justice of the peace will not change, and he will still not be able to view the list of people who have been deemed “not recommended” by the committee. As well, the committee will be able to consider candidates who are already vetted for the same vacancy within the past year.

Asked how he would ensure independence of the judiciary under the new rules, Mr. Downey said, “Ultimately, I’m accountable to the legislature for acting with integrity.

“When we went out to talk to dozens of groups, this is exactly the conversation we had, and this is why we landed where we are.”

The changes proposed would also strip three professional law groups from directly appointing three lawyer members to the judicial appointments committee, and instead give the attorney-general the power to appoint lawyers based on the groups’ recommendations. The attorney-general is obligated to appoint one person recommended by each of the lawyer’s groups. This would allow the government to choose 10 of the 13 members of the committee, based on the lawyers’ recommendations.

“We want to make sure that [the committee] represents the diversity of the community they serve, so that it’s not just three lawyers put forward who may end up being very similar,” Mr. Downey said.

The changes would also cut the Justices of the Peace appointments advisory committee from 63 to 38 members, making it more efficient, Mr. Downey said.

The selection committees would also be required to publish details on diversity statistics in annual reports, and allow the attorney-general to recommend additional selection criteria for positions, such as an awareness of victims’ issues.

When Mr. Downey first floated the changes in November, Peter Russell, the professor emeritus of political science at the University of Toronto who designed the current process adopted in the late 1980s, said the system is meant to block the politicization of judges.

He accused the Progressive Conservative government, which has faced a series of patronage scandals, of seeking to appoint more friends or ideological allies to the bench.

"That's bad news. They want a bunch of names so they can look down and find a nice soulmate Tory," Mr. Russell said in November.

After his initial suggested changes got a rough ride from some in the legal profession, Mr. Downey told TVOntario interviewer Steve Paikin that he believed he should be able to pick judges who “reflect some of the values that I have.”

Others, such as Hamilton civil-litigation lawyer Mike Winward, the chair of the Federation of Ontario Law Associations, said at the time that the minister is right that being presented with just two candidates is too limiting. He said that longer lists might allow the government to appoint more diverse judges.

With a report from Jeff Gray

