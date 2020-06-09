 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
Ontario child care centres allowed to reopen with restrictions beginning Friday

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce speaks during a news conference at Queen's Park, in Toronto, on June 9, 2020.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Premier Doug Ford says all child care centres in Ontario will be allowed to reopen – with restrictions – as of Friday.

He says supports need to be in place so people can return to work, as much of the province enters Stage 2 of reopening on Friday.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says operators will be required to limit the number of kids and staff to a defined space to 10 people.

He says the rules for reopening child cares will be similar to the emergency ones that have been operating for kids of essential workers, including increased cleaning, no visitors allowed in the centre, and screening all staff and children for symptoms prior to entry.

Lecce says he knows not all parents will decide to send their kids back to child care, and he says the province is extending an order that they won’t lose their spot or be charged fees.

Meanwhile, Ontario is reporting 230 new COVID-19 cases today, and 14 more deaths.

Highlights from a live Q&A with The Globe's health columnist André Picard, where he answers questions on masks, protesting in the age of COVID-19, long term care homes, coronavirus antibodies and adapting to a future where COVID-19 remains in our society. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.

Related topics

